John Smith, 69, of Bedford, NH died Saturday, June 14, 2020 at Elliot Hospital. The primary cause of death was Covid 19. John was born Richard Anthony Butler Williams, October 19, 1950.
He worked most recently at Easter Seals, Manchester, and Beech Hill Hospital, Dublin. He graduated Keene State College 1985, then earned an MPA at Suffolk University in Boston. He lived his entire adult life with schizophrenia, managed by medication, making these achievements remarkable.
In 2013 John's health began to decline and he was admitted to Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, his home during his final years. He loved it there, and spent his days reading books on a wide range of subjects- accounting, biology, chemistry, history, philosophy; and writing, filling notebooks with his thoughts and insights on life.
John never married and has no children. He is survived by siblings Mary Williams, Vallejo, CA, Chris Williams, Houston, TX, Michael Williams, Boston, MA. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Phoebe Williams.
There will be no funeral. Immediate family will join in a Zoom memorial in late June.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mental Health Center Greater Manchester (https://www.mhcgm.org/donate) where John had been a familiar presence.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.