John T. Johnston, 62, died Thursday August 22, 2019, Allenstown. He was born on September 7, 1956 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was survived by his wife of 42 years, Jacqueline (Girard) Johnston of Allenstown; brother, Richard Johnston of Oregon; four daughters, Wendy Pultz and her husband Roger Jr., Lisa Berger and Fiance Robert Thomas, Melanie Leblanc and significant other Scott Miller, and Samantha Johnston; six grandchildren; Andrew, Codey, Noah, Tyler, Emma and Mackenzie; and many close relatives.
He served in US Army and received an honorable discharge. He retired from Laborers Local 668 after 30 years of service.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Please, in lieu of flowers, consider donations to The New York Foundling, Development Department, 590 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10011, to help support foster children. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view John's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 1, 2019