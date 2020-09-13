1/1
John T. O'Neil
1936 - 2020
John Thomas O'Neil (Tommy), 84, of Manchester died September 6, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a period of declining health.

Tommy was born in Manchester on February 28, 1936, the son of John and Claire (Hould) O'Neil. A lifelong Manchester resident, he attended Manchester West High School before joining the US Army in 1955, where he served in Germany in the wake of the Korean War. Following his time in service Tommy worked as an engineer at GTE Sylvania where he was credited with multiple patents. Upon retirement, Tommy took time to pursue past times including golfing, fishing and skiing as well as enjoying time with his wife Anne and family.

He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Anne (Cullity) O'Neil in 2018 and his twin sister Claire O'Neil in 2019.

Family members include his two children, Michael T. O'Neil and wife, Dianne, and Donna Hennessey and husband, Jack, all of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Alexis Ellis and her husband Mike, Kristen Davidson and her husband Tom, Jayme Austin and her husband Mike and T.J. Hennessey; Seven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Friday, September 18th at 10:30 am in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory's chapel, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Donations may be made in his memory to BrightFocus Foundation - Macular Degeneration Research at BrightFocus.org/" target="_new" rel="nofollow">https://www.BrightFocus.org/

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
10:30 AM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
Mike and family sincere condolences from the Dickson and Lacoy families
KarenDickson
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Michael and Donna, so many memories are running through my head, especially all the summers we spent at camp. My Uncle Tommy taught me how to water ski and always cooked Lobster Cantonese (my favorite) for all of us. One very special memory when I was able to go skiing with him in Breckinridge Colorado. We had such a good time.
So many memories, my heart is sad. You are in our prayers. Love you guys
Love
Don and Diane (Campany) Bargar
Diane Bargar
Family
September 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear if your loss Donna. Keeping you, Jack and TJ in my thoughts and prayers.
Quentin Keefe
Friend
September 10, 2020
Donna & Michael, Our thoughts and prayers are with you both, and your families. May God Bless your Dad.
Roger & Kathy Davis
Friend
September 10, 2020
What a great man! I will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with you all.
Tonya Angwin
