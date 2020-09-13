Michael and Donna, so many memories are running through my head, especially all the summers we spent at camp. My Uncle Tommy taught me how to water ski and always cooked Lobster Cantonese (my favorite) for all of us. One very special memory when I was able to go skiing with him in Breckinridge Colorado. We had such a good time.

So many memories, my heart is sad. You are in our prayers. Love you guys

Love

Don and Diane (Campany) Bargar

Diane Bargar

