John Thomas Conboy, 86, of Alton, NH died peacefully at home on August 28, 2020. He was born on June 1st, 1934, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the son of John J. and Anna T. (Lannon ) Conboy. He was raised in Lynn, Massachusetts. After graduating from Lynn Classical High School, he served for four years in the Korean War, in the Coast Guard. Upon returning home, he attended Salem State College, where he met the love of his life, Elaine.
In his early years, he was employed at Monroe Calculator Company, in Boston, Massachusetts, where he fixed computers. He and Elaine later moved to Alton, where they owned Cozy Cottages for 24 years, running it while they were on break from teaching.
Until his retirement, he taught electronics and electricity at Spaulding Vocational Technical School in Rochester, NH.
John loved living in Alton and being involved in the community. He was part of the volunteer ambulance service for many years. John was the water commissioner in Alton for over a decade. For seven years, he was one of the main organizers for Old Home Week. He was a commander in the American Legion.
John was very involved in the church, Saint Joan of Arc and helped out in many capacities. He taught classes, was an Extraordinary Minister; and was a Fourth Degree Knight.
John will be remembered for his talent at fixing anything and everything. If John couldn't fix it, it couldn't be fixed. John enjoyed playing cribbage. He had an amazing sense of humor, and enjoyed practical jokes. He loved to laugh and his laughter was contagious and loud. John loved trying new foods, and going to dinner with family and friends. Sushi was one of his favorites. John loved Irish music and proudly displayed his Irish heritage. He was a good listener and always had a kind word to say. He will be missed dearly.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Elaine; they recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Family members include his son John and daughter-in-law Susan, from Alton Bay, NH, grandchildren Christopher Langer, and Michael Langer and his wife Karla, and his great-grandchildren Devin, Jacob, and Henry.
Services: a Mass will be held on September 2nd, at 11:00, at St. Katharine Drexel Church, located at 40 Hidden Springs Road, Alton, NH. Burial will follow at New Riverside Cemetery, on 124 Suncook Valley Road, Alton, NH. Friends and Family are welcome to a Celebration of Life following the burial, which will be at the American Legion, located at 164 Wolfeboro Highway, Alton NH, Post #72.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to the American Legion, Post # 72. Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com