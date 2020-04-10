John (Jack) Frain, 80, of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away on March 31, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Manchester, N.H. to Thomas and Charlotte (Reagan) Frain.
He attended Bishop Brady High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He was an avid stamp collector and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and interesting stories.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Amburg); daughter Kathy and her husband James DiGeorge of Las Vegas; brother Dick and his wife Ginny of Manchester, N.H.; nephews Jon and Jeff; stepsons Alan and Mark; and stepdaughter Debbie.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2020