John Kennerly of East Kingston, N.H. passed away May 25, 2019. He was the son of Ellen Madden and William B. Kennerly originally of Greenfield Street in Lowell. John leaves one brother, William Bryant Kennerly. John had lived in Sudbury before moving to Santa Barbara, California. He then went to Framingham where he graduated high school and attended Mass. Bay Community College. John settled in East Kingston, New Hampshire for the next forty years. He worked for Raytheon Company in Lowell and was well liked for his generous, kind manner, and for his wonderful sense of humor. John's funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret's Church in Lowell on June 25th at 12:30 and his burial will immediately follow at Saint Patricks's Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either or to the the .

