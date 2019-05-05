Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John U. Sousa. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 1:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

John U. Sousa, 96, of Manchester died April 28, 2019 at CMC in Manchester.



Born on May 11, 1922, he was the son of the late John and Maria (Moniz) Sousa.



He was educated in Manchester, attended West High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force. John served in Italy during



John's passion was woodworking. He enjoyed making things out of wood for his home, and to share with his family and friends. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.



Family includes his daughter, Linda Nelson and husband Richard of Clearwater, FL; two grandchildren, Lisa Prescott and husband Tim of Manchester, and Ryan Hebert and wife Hadassah of Oak Hill, NY; two step grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Sousa, and Sidney Sousa and wife Norma; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eva L. Sousa in 2013; his daughter Shirley Sousa in 2009; three brothers, Lenny, Jac and Libby Sousa; and sister Bernie Montgomery.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 11 am to 1 pm with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 1 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal prayers with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: NH Chapter, 2 Wall St., Ste. 104., Manchester, NH 03101. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambert







John U. Sousa, 96, of Manchester died April 28, 2019 at CMC in Manchester.Born on May 11, 1922, he was the son of the late John and Maria (Moniz) Sousa.He was educated in Manchester, attended West High School and was a veteran of the US Air Force. John served in Italy during WWII and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant in 1945. He worked for West Side Lumber and Cast Craft Door and Casket Co. repairing machinery for many years before retiring in 1999.John's passion was woodworking. He enjoyed making things out of wood for his home, and to share with his family and friends. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend.Family includes his daughter, Linda Nelson and husband Richard of Clearwater, FL; two grandchildren, Lisa Prescott and husband Tim of Manchester, and Ryan Hebert and wife Hadassah of Oak Hill, NY; two step grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Sousa, and Sidney Sousa and wife Norma; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Eva L. Sousa in 2013; his daughter Shirley Sousa in 2009; three brothers, Lenny, Jac and Libby Sousa; and sister Bernie Montgomery.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday from 11 am to 1 pm with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 1 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Committal prayers with military honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: NH Chapter, 2 Wall St., Ste. 104., Manchester, NH 03101. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambert funeralhome.com Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.