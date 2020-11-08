1/1
John W. Lamprey
1949 - 2020
John W. Lamprey, 71, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lawrence, MA on March 18, 1949, a son of John and Doris (Willis) Lamprey. John enjoyed spending his time camping, hiking and being with his family. He and his grandkids loved building with Legos and taking frequent trips to Disney World with the family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Carol (Freeland) Lamprey; son, Eric Lamprey; daughter, Kelly Syversen; three grandchildren, Bailee, Noah, and Liam and two sisters, Virginia Tsirimokos and Jane Carter.

Following cremation there will be no services at his time. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
November 6, 2020
Jack will be sadly missed by all his family. My condolences to Carol, Eric, Kelly, Ginny, Jane and all who loved him.
Rita Lamprey Harris
Family
