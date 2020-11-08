John W. Lamprey, 71, of Londonderry, NH, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lawrence, MA on March 18, 1949, a son of John and Doris (Willis) Lamprey. John enjoyed spending his time camping, hiking and being with his family. He and his grandkids loved building with Legos and taking frequent trips to Disney World with the family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Carol (Freeland) Lamprey; son, Eric Lamprey; daughter, Kelly Syversen; three grandchildren, Bailee, Noah, and Liam and two sisters, Virginia Tsirimokos and Jane Carter.
Following cremation there will be no services at his time. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com