John W. "Max" Lawless (1992 - 2019)
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
190 Meetinghouse Rd.
Bedford, NH
Obituary
PORTLAND, Maine - John W. "Max" Lawless, 27, of Portland, formerly of Bedford, N.H., died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2019, in his home.

Born on June 5, 1992, Max was the beloved son of John and Susan (Sampson) Lawless.

He was a graduate of Bedford High School and was currently enrolled at the University of Southern Maine.

Max worked the past four years as a price analyst for Auto Europe.

He enjoyed playing golf and being with his family. He was all about family. He had a great quick wit and especially loved his nieces. Spending time with all his family gave him, and us, great happiness and joy. Max was a smart, capable, hardworking, generous, kind, loving, loyal, caring man who will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and coworkers.

The world has lost a special soul with his passing. Max was a gift from God, and it is with great thankfulness and deep sadness that we return him to his Heavenly Father.

In addition to his parents, family members include his two sisters and four nieces, Kelly and Pete Root, his goddaughter, Jane, and Willa of Windham; Meghan Cochran, Eva and Elle of Bedford; his love, Alyssa Jones of Portland; his aunts and uncles, William Lawless of Framingham, Mass.; Gerard and Jackye Lawless of Windham; Danielle and Bruce Harrington of Francestown; Marie and Greg Kimmel of Somersworth; Brenda and Bahram Safian of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and Marjorie and Stewart Solomon of Burbank, Calif.

He was predeceased by his grandparents.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Committal prayers to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Plymouth House, 446 Main St., Plymouth, N.H. 03264.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 5, 2019
