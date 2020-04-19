Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John W. Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John W Mitchell passed away on April 14, 2020, at his home in North Chelmsford, Mass., after experiencing declining health for several years. He was the son of Irene (LaFrance) and Philip R Mitchell.



He was born on March 6, 1949, in Manchester, N.H.



Jack was a four-year veteran of the



He was a strong believer in education, known and respected for his writing abilities, particularly grant writing. All who knew him appreciated his professionalism, trustworthiness and overall dependability. He was quick with a smile and faster still with a hearty laugh. He will be missed.



Jack is survived by Roberta Mitchell, his wife of 23 years; son, Caleb Mitchell; daughters, Molli Mitchell, Erica Copenhaver and Allison Griffin. He also leaves five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



He leaves a brother, Philip Mitchell and wife, Susan; three sisters: Feria (Fay) Hanscomb and her husband, Frank, Jo Silvia Pearson and Joyce White.



Interment will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. Interment date will be specified at a later date.





