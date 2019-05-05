John W. Poor, Jr., 86, formerly of Merrimack, died May 3, 2019 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Community in Manchester after a period of declining health.
He was born in New London, CT on January 28, 1933 to John and Agnes (Harrison) Poor. He grew up in North Conway then lived briefly in Manchester before moving to Merrimack in 1964. He earned a bachelor's and master's degrees from Keene State College.
During the Korean War he served as a medic in the U.S. Army.
John was a biology teacher at Merrimack High School where he later became assistant principal. He also taught biology to nursing students in the Manchester area and worked at Westinghouse Learning Corporation and in telephone sales. He enjoyed fishing and skiing.
The family includes his wife of 55 years, Lorraine E. (Nuttle) Poor of Manchester; two children, Brian Keith Harrison Poor and his wife, Karen, of Charlotte, NC and Carlene L. Desruisseaux and her husband, Gary, of Auburn; and a granddaughter, Alyssa L. Desruisseaux.
The family would like to thank the staff at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Community for the loving care they provided to John.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. followed immediately at 8 p.m. with a funeral ceremony, all at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Private burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2019