Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LONDONDERRY - John W. Williams, 85, of Londonderry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Roy J. and Emma (Dutcher) Williams



A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, John's family was most important in his life. He cherished time spent with his family during the holidays, and summer barbecues. John was known for and will always be remembered for his well-done steaks and hamburgers. John enjoyed being able to golf in his spare time, playing bingo, and games of all types. He was known for his quick wit and John will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his warm heart.



Along with his parents he is also predeceased by his wife Barbara (Hill) Williams of 43 years; his daughter Becki Mignogna; and his loving companion, Rita Wood of 18 years.



Family members include his children Robin DeRossi and her husband Chuck of Londonderry, Mark Williams and his wife Margaret of Goffstown, Sheri Crane and her husband Ralph of Derry, and Beth Chapman and her husband Bob of Pittsfield, Mass.; and his son-in-law Scott of Manchester. John also leaves a legacy that will live on with his nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.



.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Sunday, March 24. Calling hours are from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. To view John's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







LONDONDERRY - John W. Williams, 85, of Londonderry, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Roy J. and Emma (Dutcher) WilliamsA beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, John's family was most important in his life. He cherished time spent with his family during the holidays, and summer barbecues. John was known for and will always be remembered for his well-done steaks and hamburgers. John enjoyed being able to golf in his spare time, playing bingo, and games of all types. He was known for his quick wit and John will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his warm heart.Along with his parents he is also predeceased by his wife Barbara (Hill) Williams of 43 years; his daughter Becki Mignogna; and his loving companion, Rita Wood of 18 years.Family members include his children Robin DeRossi and her husband Chuck of Londonderry, Mark Williams and his wife Margaret of Goffstown, Sheri Crane and her husband Ralph of Derry, and Beth Chapman and her husband Bob of Pittsfield, Mass.; and his son-in-law Scott of Manchester. John also leaves a legacy that will live on with his nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Sunday, March 24. Calling hours are from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. To view John's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close