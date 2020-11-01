John Wendell Gurley, 65, of Goffstown, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday October 29, 2020, in Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, NH surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 18, 1955 in Manchester, NH, a son of the late Benjamin Gurley and Sally (Williamson) Gurley. John ran his own firewood business for several years, supplying people with cord wood to stay warm through the cold New England winters. He loved to ride his Harley with his dog Finn safely tucked inside his jacket wearing his doggie goggles. Johnny was happiest surrounded with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Melissa "Missy" (Bosse) Gurley of Goffstown; three sons, Jason Gurley of Louisiana, Caine Gurley of Vermont, and Eric Ward of North Conway, NH and their wives; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Ball of Derry, and Rebecca Bettez of Candia, NH; four brothers, Bruce Gurley and Daryl Gurley both of Derry, NH, Kevin Gurley of Manchester, and Benny Gurley of California and their spouses; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved dog Finnegan. He was predeceased by his brother Alan Gurley in 2010.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 6th from 9 - 11am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry with funeral services to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry. Due to State of NH guidelines, all guests are required to wear masks, minimize contact and maintain social distancing. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com