John Wilbur Gregg Jr.
DATELINE: KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA

John Wilbur Gregg Jr

John Wilbur Gregg Jr.

John W. Gregg Jr, 78, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on April 25, 2020, at his home. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late John Wilbur Gregg Sr. and Marabell Gregg Johnson and was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Regina Carol Gregg; She was Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Kings Mountain Hospital. He was also predeceased by his younger sister, Karen S. Gregg.

Mr. Gregg was an alumnus of Ohio State University, having earned degrees in both Anthropology and Business. Mr. Gregg was no stranger to hard work, having begun his versatile career at the age of 6 as a grocery delivery boy, traveling by bicycle. He worked through high school to help his family and worked his way through college. As an adult, he worked for many prestigious companies in management roles. Most notably, he worked as Regional Manager for Dress Barn, where he covered seven states and developed, converting the New England region into the most populous and most prosperous region of the chain. Additionally, he worked for Gordon Brothers as an Executive Retail Consultant, traveling to 44 states. Ultimately, he stopped working in 2003 to lovingly care for ailing family members. In his free time, Mr. Gregg enjoyed working in the yard and golfing. Mr. Gregg was very well loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Friends referred to him as the best friend or neighbor anyone could ever have because of his endless kindness and generosity.

Mr. Gregg is survived by his son and daughter, John W. Gregg, III of Mount Holly, NC and Andrea M. Gregg, of Manchester, NH and Kings Mountain, NC, as well as his stepsister Esther Anne Johnson-Gunlock and her children, Krisstyn Leiter and Jeneth Hawke.

MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association at 222 South Church Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM

ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
