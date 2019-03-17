Johnny "Bones" Robichaud

  • "I'm sorry for your loss .."
    - Richard Fitts
  • "Rest in Peace John. Sad day. Our condolences to his family."
    - Don & Meredith Groce
  • "My dear baby brother, this is so surreal and breaks our..."
    - Michelle Dunn
  • "Rest in peace Johnny"
    - Carl Chloros
  • "So sorry to hear of his death. He was much too young. I..."
    - Karen Curran

CANDIA - John B. Robichaud, 48, of Candia died March 14, 2019, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving daughter and family.

Born in Manchester on May 27, 1970, he was the son of Harold J. and Teresa (Curran) Robichaud. He was a graduate of Central High School and a lifelong resident of New Hampshire.

John worked in service for Merchant Motors for over 20 years. He was a Service Writer for Tim's Truck Capital until 2018.

John had a passion for hard rock music and the bass guitar. Spending time jammin' with his band, DAMAGE, brought him much happiness. He was a diehard Patriots and NASCAR fan, Gronk and Harvick being his favorites.

He was a member of the Deerhead Club for many years. John had a zest for entertaining and was the one who was never afraid to say what others were thinking. He was vivacious, mischievous, rambunctious and comical. Above all, he will be remembered as an incredible and loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

John was predeceased by his mother, Teresa C. Robichaud in 2018.

Family includes his daughter, Lily Ana Robichaud of Manchester; his father, Harold J. Robichaud of Jaffrey; seven siblings, Ann R. Lally and husband, Peter, of Manchester, Donald J. Robichaud and Lori Demma, of Bristol, CT, Darlene R. Johnson and husband, Bob, of Londonderry, Susan R. Watts and husband, Kevin, of High Point, NC, Michelle R. Dunn of Concord, Paul A. Robichaud and Michele Wells, of Manchester, and Denise R. Smith of Candia; the mother of their child, Debra L. Siciliano of Manchester; his aunt, Margaret Graney; his uncle, Denis Curan; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved puppy, Peter Cornelius Dewey Emerson Robichaud.

Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. Burial will be private to the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Manchester Community Music School, 2291 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019
