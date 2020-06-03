Thomas Franklin Johnson of Warren, NH died peacefully at his home at the age of 88, surrounded by family, friends, laughter, and music. Born in Walpole, NH in 1932, Tom lived his entire life in NH. His life was defined by kindness, laughter, honesty, hard work, music, and appreciation for the natural world. Tom was an independent and stubborn New England Yankee through and through and he lived life on his own terms. He was quick to help someone in need and provided a leg up to many people throughout his life. He saw good in everyone and became fast friends with just about everyone who crossed his path, with many becoming lifelong friends that he treated as family.Tom was an avid birder and nature lover, and his favorite place was his camp and wood lot in Warren, where he maintained miles of walking trails, kept track of plants and wildlife, and watched the trees grow. He shared this love with many people in his lifetime, especially his daughter Christine. Other things that brought him joy over his many years were driving his lumber truck with his sidekick, his grandson Craig; telling deer stories; playing solitaire and cribbage; working on firewood; eating at old-fashioned country restaurants, especially Sunday lunches with his friend Jim and trips to a VT truck stop with his son Dave; watching the Red Sox with his son Charlie; sitting in his recliner watching the birdfeeders with his dog Slim on his lap; listening to good ol' country and bluegrass music; playing the harmonica; reminiscing with old friends; and telling jokes, often laughing so hard by the end of the joke that you could barely understand what he was saying but you couldn't help laughing as hard as he was. Tom was the son of the late R.N. Johnson and Eloise Williams. He is survived by his son, David Johnson of Henniker, son and daughter-in-law Charlie and Tatiana Johnson of Warren; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Ralph Perron of New Hampton; seven stepdaughters: Monette Jackson, Michelle Twitchell, Wendy French, Melody Twitchell, Cheryl Twitchell, Roseanne St. George, and Betty Comeau; friends that he considered family, including Jim Evans of Orford, David LaRue of Warren, and Sally Ash of Maine; as well as his sisters, Jane Broadrick of Concord and Anne Kathan of Newport, and brother, Jim Johnson of Walpole; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A private family service will be held. Please consider a donation in Tom's honor to the Plymouth Regional Senior Center, PO Box 478, Plymouth, NH 03264. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.