NEW BOSTON - Jon A. Luiz, 56, of New Boston, died unexpectedly on July 27, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center.
Born in Manchester on Jan. 4, 1963, he was the son of the late John and Ruth (Perkins) Luiz.
He was educated in Manchester, a graduate of Manchester High School West, and earned an associate degree in business from Nashua Community College.
Jon worked as a service technician for FairPoint Communications for 31 years before retiring in 2017.
Jon was a loving man with a very big heart. He had a strong will, was very smart and would help anyone. Jon enjoyed time spent at the beach, traveling, and vacationing in Florida. He also enjoyed all types of food, especially seafood. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
Family members include his wife of 29 years, Deborah A. (Sargent) of New Boston; three children, Amanda, Jonathan, and Alyssa; three siblings, Debby, Nancy, and Jay; and Uncle Perky.
He was predeceased by both parents, and his sister Cindy.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. with a service of remembrance starting promptly at 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , New Hampshire Chapter, 360 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019