Jon "Jack" Hines, 86, passed away on July 28, 2020. Born on July 2, 1934 in Lowell, MA he was the son of Phyllis Hines.
During his life Jack worked as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. State Department. He was a long-time member of the Weare Post 65 of the American Legion. Jack had been an avid golfer and always longed to get out for "one more round" on the links.
Jack was predeceased by his wife Andre (Morse) Hines. He is survived by his daughter Lydia Condrey, sons Jon Jr and Gene Hines, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Weare Food Distribution Center in Jack's memory. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
