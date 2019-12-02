Jonathan Bacaling Baltazar passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Manila, Philippines to the late Juan and Elizabeth Baltazar on Oct. 4, 1942. Jonathan and his wife raised their children in New Hampshire, where he served in the National Guard and worked in security for Digital Equipment Corporation. He moved his family to Florida where he retired from Disney after a decade enjoying the vibrant energy of the Wilderness and Mickey. Jonathan is survived by Lourdes Calope Baltazar, legal guardian and former wife of 41 years; daughter Joanne and her husband Imran Vakil; son Christopher John Baltazar; four grandchildren: Asad, Fatima, Jafer, and Mustafa; and siblings Andrea Garcia and Evelyn Weinert and their families. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family. A sincere extension of gratitude for Nurse Lehoa and the staff of Lakeland Nursing and Rehab Center for the special care that he received during his stay there, as well as the visits from his sisters, cousin Nening Telmo, and niece Eileen. Jonathan's zest for life and jovial character will be missed.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 2, 2019