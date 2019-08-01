BARNSTEAD - Jonathan G. Booth, 71, of Barnstead, died on July 29, 2019.
Born in Providence, R.I., on Nov. 18, 1947, he was the son of the late George and Harriot (Hood) Booth.
Jon loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed all things racing. Jon built and repaired many boats in his lifetime and he was always working on many "projects".
In retirement, Jon and his wife Nancy spent winters in Florida.
Jon was a friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob for 30 years and was a founder of the original Barnstead group. He was also a founder of the Antler Inn.
Family members include his wife of 35 years, Nancy (Kolodzinski) Booth; four children, Jonathan G. Booth II and his wife Lynn, Tonya Sorrell and her husband John, Elizabeth Madison and her husband Robert, and Catherine McKellar and her husband Adam; six grandchildren, Brittany, Jordan, Ashleigh, Emma, Gavin and Jonathan; two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Summer; two brothers, Carl and his wife Anne Marie, and George and his wife Nancy; a sister, Susan; and extended family members.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A service of remembrance will follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 1, 2019