Jonathan L. Amerault, 25, resident of Keene, NH, died on September 20, 2020.
He was born in Rangeley, Maine on January 27, 1995, a son of Kenneth L. and Justine E. (Maloof) Amerault of Milford. Jon was raised and educated in Milford and graduated from Milford High School, Class of 2013 where he was captain of the indoor track, outdoor track and cross country teams. He graduated with honors from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Class of 2018, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biomedical Engineering.
Jon had been employed as a Biomedical Manufacturing Engineer for Teleflex in Jaffrey, NH for several years and was a member of the Order of the Engineers.
He loved spending time outdoors, whether it was hiking, snowmobiling, skiing or riding an ATV. He was an active member of the region's hiking community, sharing advice and stories from his endeavors on social media. He had climbed 66 of the region's 67 mountains over 4000 feet, including all 48 in New Hampshire. In addition he had also hiked all but one of the 100 highest peaks in New England.
Jon was an avid sports enthusiast and especially loved going to Red Sox games. He was also a big fan of the Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots. Jon enjoyed volunteering during High School at the Souhegan Valley Boys and Girls Club and was twice awarded "The White House Youth Volunteer of the Year "by President Bush and President Obama.
In addition to his parents, family members include his paternal grandparents, John and Francisca Amerault of Lowell, MA; two aunts, Linda Panneton and her husband, Richard of Dracut, MA, and Christine Maloof of Methuen, MA; and several cousins.
The Media is asked to please respect the family's need for privacy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 pm on the Milford High School Track & Field , 100 West Street, Milford.( Rain date ;Sunday October 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm) Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. If you would like to make a memorial gift in Jonathan's name instead of flowers please use this link, https://www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift
. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com