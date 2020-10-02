Jonnelle Dawna Holton, 75, of Thornton, died September 23, 2020 at Speare Memorial Hospital, in Plymouth, after a declining health.Born in Londonderry, NH. on April 19, 1945, she was the daughter of John Henry and Dorothy(Smith) Holton.Jonnelle grew up in the Londonderry and Manchester area and graduated from Memorial High School. She resided the Manchester and Londonderry area for many years. She moved to Barnstead in 2003 and has been a resident of Thornton for the past several months, living with her granddaughter Morgan.Jonnelle was a school bus driver for many years for the Manchester and the Barnstead School Systems. She most recently owned and operated a printing and design business in Thornton.Jonnelle is survived by her children, David A. Holton of Hopkinton, NH., Eric M. Holton of Goffstown, NH., Kellie M. Holton of Manchester, NH., six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her sister Janice Baker of North Carolina, many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.