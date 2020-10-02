1/
Jonnelle Dawna Holton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonnelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jonnelle Dawna Holton, 75, of Thornton, died September 23, 2020 at Speare Memorial Hospital, in Plymouth, after a declining health.

Born in Londonderry, NH. on April 19, 1945, she was the daughter of John Henry and Dorothy

(Smith) Holton.

Jonnelle grew up in the Londonderry and Manchester area and graduated from Memorial High School. She resided the Manchester and Londonderry area for many years. She moved to Barnstead in 2003 and has been a resident of Thornton for the past several months, living with her granddaughter Morgan.

Jonnelle was a school bus driver for many years for the Manchester and the Barnstead School Systems. She most recently owned and operated a printing and design business in Thornton.

Jonnelle is survived by her children, David A. Holton of Hopkinton, NH., Eric M. Holton of Goffstown, NH., Kellie M. Holton of Manchester, NH., six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, her sister Janice Baker of North Carolina, many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayhew Funeral Home
204 D.W. Highway
Meredith, NH 03253-1136
(603) 279-4007
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved