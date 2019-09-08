Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph A. Chamberland, 39, of Manchester died September 5, 2019 at his residence after a sudden illness.



Born in Exeter, NH on July 26, 1980, he was the son of Donald and Joann (Joyce) Chamberland. He attended St. John Grammar School and graduated from Concord High School. He earned his degree in Radiology from NHTI in Concord.



Prior to his illness, he had been employed as a lead x-ray technician for the Elliot Hospital.



Joseph loved spending time outdoors, swimming, hiking, fishing and snowboarding. He always loved people and cherished time spent with his family, especially his children.



Family members include his two children, Lucas Michael Chamberland and Elaina Cecile Chamberland, both of Manchester; his parents, Don and Joann Chamberland of Manchester; his brother, Justin Chamberland and wife Janneth of Satellite, FL and their children, Bryan, Allison, and Isabella; his maternal grandmother, Louise Joyce of Rye Beach; numerous close cousins and friends.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to



Joseph A. Chamberland, 39, of Manchester died September 5, 2019 at his residence after a sudden illness.Born in Exeter, NH on July 26, 1980, he was the son of Donald and Joann (Joyce) Chamberland. He attended St. John Grammar School and graduated from Concord High School. He earned his degree in Radiology from NHTI in Concord.Prior to his illness, he had been employed as a lead x-ray technician for the Elliot Hospital.Joseph loved spending time outdoors, swimming, hiking, fishing and snowboarding. He always loved people and cherished time spent with his family, especially his children.Family members include his two children, Lucas Michael Chamberland and Elaina Cecile Chamberland, both of Manchester; his parents, Don and Joann Chamberland of Manchester; his brother, Justin Chamberland and wife Janneth of Satellite, FL and their children, Bryan, Allison, and Isabella; his maternal grandmother, Louise Joyce of Rye Beach; numerous close cousins and friends.Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the CRVNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfunerahome.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close