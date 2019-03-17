MANCHESTER -- Joseph A. Kearns Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester. Born in Boston on September 17, 1927, he was son of the late Joseph A. Kearns Sr. and Marion (Mitchell) Kearns. He enjoyed 64 years of marriage with his late wife, Beverly (Stillings) Kearns.
Joseph was raised in Belmont, MA, where he attended Belmont High School before proudly serving in the United States Army. He and his wife moved to Manchester in 1959, where he worked as an office manager for St. Johnsbury Trucking Corporation and for the 606 Hobby Store. A ship-building enthusiast, he loved spending his free time building model ships. The pillar of strength for his family, Joseph was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed.
Joseph leaves behind his son, Thomas J. Kearns with Angel (Engel) Kearns and granddaughter, Cheyenne Kearns. He was predeceased by his son, Richard J. Kearns and his daughter, Pamela J. Kearns.
Joseph will be laid to rest with military honors at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen on Friday, March 22, at 2 p.m.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. For more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019