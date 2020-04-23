Joseph A. LaPorte (1939 - 2020)
Obituary
Joseph A. LaPorte, 80, of Loudon, NH, died April 16, 2020.

Born in Nashua, NH on July 22, 1939, he was the son of Joseph and Viola (Dionne) LaPort.

He was an assembler with Graham Packaging.

Joseph enjoyed fishing and crafts. He loved spending time with his family. He was especially fond of his grandchildren.

Family members include a son, Stephen LaPorte of Manchester; a daughter, Rita Reed of Loudon; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother; and four sisters.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2020
