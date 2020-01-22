MANCHESTER - Joseph Monte Azotea, 62, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in his Manchester home.
Born on May 31, 1957, he was the son of Zoilo and Judith (Upham) Azotea.
From 1976 to 1980, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He attained the rank of corporal.
Joseph was an avid athlete and played basketball, soccer and softball for Goffstown High School where he was awarded the Babe Ruth sportsmanship award in 1976. He also coached his grandsons in soccer for many years. He loved football and having a Super Bowl party every year. Joseph was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He worked many years as the printing supervisor for Moore Business Forms.
Joseph and his wife Kathy enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson and were members of the Winnipesaukee HOG Chapter for many years. But what he loved the most was spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Judith Azotea; and his brother, Timothy Azotea.
Family members include his wife, Kathryn (Gerrish) Azotea; his father, Zoilo Azotea; his daughter, Molly DeLuca; his sister, Cynthia Bugbee; his grandsons, Hunter and Gryffen; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast St., Goffstown.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church, 1 E. Union St., Goffstown. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 22, 2020