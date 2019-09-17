Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 536 Union Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Joseph B. Rojek, 65, of Manchester, died Sept. 7, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born in Norwich, Conn., on March 10, 1954, he was the son of Louis Rojek and Dorothy (Gray) Rojek Conlon. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



In 1972, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. In addition, he attended Plymouth State College.



He worked 30 years for the Moore Center.



Joe was a talented pianist and music director at the First Baptist Church as well as choir director at Temple Adath Yeshurun. He was the first director of the Rainbow Theatre. He also directed or accompanied many musical productions over the years by the Concord Players, Majestic Theatre, Leddy Center and local community theaters.



Family members include three sisters, Priscilla Polichronopoulos and her husband George of Madbury, Dayle Smyrl and her husband Peter of Candia, and Colleen Chenoweth of Auburn; two brothers, Stephen Rojek and his wife Dinah of South Woodstock, Vt., and Dick Rojek and his wife Belinda of Alton; nieces and nephews; an aunt; and cousins.



He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Ronald Rojek.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 536 Union St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moore Center, 195 McGregor St., Suite #400, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or First Baptist Church, 536 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information visit:







