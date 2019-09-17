Joseph B. Rojek (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Joe was much more than an employee at the Moore Center. He..."
    - Chris Marchand
  • "Condolences to his family. He was a dear friend who is..."
    - Jacques Lessard
  • "Joe was a very kind and gentle soul who always looked for..."
    - Jennie (Lamere) Angell
  • "Joe was the the kindest, wisest, most generous with his..."
    - Erin French
  • "Joe and I had three joyful years of friendship at MMHS. We..."
    - Madelyn (Spring ) Gearheart
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
536 Union Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Joseph B. Rojek, 65, of Manchester, died Sept. 7, 2019, after a sudden illness.

Born in Norwich, Conn., on March 10, 1954, he was the son of Louis Rojek and Dorothy (Gray) Rojek Conlon. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

In 1972, he graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. In addition, he attended Plymouth State College.

He worked 30 years for the Moore Center.

Joe was a talented pianist and music director at the First Baptist Church as well as choir director at Temple Adath Yeshurun. He was the first director of the Rainbow Theatre. He also directed or accompanied many musical productions over the years by the Concord Players, Majestic Theatre, Leddy Center and local community theaters.

Family members include three sisters, Priscilla Polichronopoulos and her husband George of Madbury, Dayle Smyrl and her husband Peter of Candia, and Colleen Chenoweth of Auburn; two brothers, Stephen Rojek and his wife Dinah of South Woodstock, Vt., and Dick Rojek and his wife Belinda of Alton; nieces and nephews; an aunt; and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Ronald Rojek.

.

SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church, 536 Union St., Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Moore Center, 195 McGregor St., Suite #400, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or First Baptist Church, 536 Union St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.

Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details