Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Buteau, 30, of Manchester died November 26, 2019 of complications from a long struggle with drug addiction. He was surrounded by his loving parents at the time of his death.



Born in Manchester on February 3, 1989, he was the son of Anthony P. and Elizabeth A. (Haley) Buteau. He was educated in the local school system, graduating from Manchester Central High School and attended Keene State College as well as the University of NH.



Joseph was an avid reader who was well-versed on nearly every subject. He owned a huge comic book collection and found great joy reading the Marvel Books series. He was a wonderful son with great potential who will be dearly missed by many.



Family members include his parents of Manchester as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, December 2nd from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10 am in St. Joseph Cathedral. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HOPE for NH Recovery, 293 Wilson St, Manchester, NH 03103.



The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Elliot Hospital for their kindness and the excellent care they provided for Joseph.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to







Joseph Buteau, 30, of Manchester died November 26, 2019 of complications from a long struggle with drug addiction. He was surrounded by his loving parents at the time of his death.Born in Manchester on February 3, 1989, he was the son of Anthony P. and Elizabeth A. (Haley) Buteau. He was educated in the local school system, graduating from Manchester Central High School and attended Keene State College as well as the University of NH.Joseph was an avid reader who was well-versed on nearly every subject. He owned a huge comic book collection and found great joy reading the Marvel Books series. He was a wonderful son with great potential who will be dearly missed by many.Family members include his parents of Manchester as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, December 2nd from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10 am in St. Joseph Cathedral. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HOPE for NH Recovery, 293 Wilson St, Manchester, NH 03103.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Elliot Hospital for their kindness and the excellent care they provided for Joseph.To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close