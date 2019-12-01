Joseph Buteau (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Tony and Betty, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved..."
    - Karen Maitland
  • "Wally and I are so very sorry for your tragic loss! We..."
    - Joan Shute
  • "Tony and Betty...words cannot express the sadness I feel..."
    - Bill Dupere
  • "We are so sorry for your loss."
    - Chip and Jenn Kaminski
  • "Tony and Betty; So sorry to hear about Joe's passing! Know..."
    - Bro. Paul Crawford
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joseph Buteau, 30, of Manchester died November 26, 2019 of complications from a long struggle with drug addiction. He was surrounded by his loving parents at the time of his death.

Born in Manchester on February 3, 1989, he was the son of Anthony P. and Elizabeth A. (Haley) Buteau. He was educated in the local school system, graduating from Manchester Central High School and attended Keene State College as well as the University of NH.

Joseph was an avid reader who was well-versed on nearly every subject. He owned a huge comic book collection and found great joy reading the Marvel Books series. He was a wonderful son with great potential who will be dearly missed by many.

Family members include his parents of Manchester as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Monday, December 2nd from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3rd, at 10 am in St. Joseph Cathedral. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HOPE for NH Recovery, 293 Wilson St, Manchester, NH 03103.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Elliot Hospital for their kindness and the excellent care they provided for Joseph.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
funeral home direction icon