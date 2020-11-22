Joseph C. Pagliuca, 79, of Hooksett, NH died peacefully at his home on November 18, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Winthrop, MA on January 3, 1941, he was the only son of the late James V. and Lucia (DiCicco) Pagliuca of East Boston, MA. From an early age Joe enjoyed school and was a driven student. He was a graduate of East Boston High School and the first in his family to attend college, earning a BA from Northeastern University.
After college, Joe pursued a variety of roles in business. He started out selling insurance, worked in retail, and merchandising and eventually found his way into the soft drink industry. It was working for Coca Cola where Joe found his true passion. Joe joined the company as a salesman and was promoted to management, eventually serving as general manager of both the Manchester and Salem Coca Cola plants. Joe truly enjoyed the work and the people he worked with. In 1996 Joe's leadership was recognized when he received the Coca Cola President's Award for Outstanding Quality in the United States. After many years of dedicated service, Joe retired from Coca Cola in 2005 as a general manager of the Manchester plant. In retirement, Joe pursued a life-long dream of teaching sales and marketing which he did as an adjunct faculty member at Hesser College.
Joe was an enthusiastic horror and science fiction fan who loved movies and was an avid reader. He loved novels by Stephen King, Dean Koontz, and Joe R Lansdale. He also enjoyed standup comedy of the likes of George Carlin and Steven Wright. A passionate fan of the Boston Celtics, Joe was also an engaging conversationalist and amazing storyteller. Joe always saw the good in people and believed that everyone deserved a chance. Above all else, Joe will be remembered as a good friend, a loving husband and dedicated father.
Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife, Louise A. (Minichiello) in 2012.
Surviving family members include his son James and wife (Joe's "favorite daughter-in-law") Stephanie of Manchester.
SERVICES: A visitation with masks and strict social distancing will be from 10:00am to noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. Joseph's funeral service will be private to family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.