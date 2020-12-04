1/1
Joseph C. St. Pierre
1931 - 2020
Joseph C. St. Pierre, 89, of Manchester, NH, passed away at home on November 30, 2020 after living with Parkinson's for several years.

Joseph was born in Beauceville, Canada on October 7, 1931 to the late Armand & Eva (Denis) St. Pierre.

After emigrating to the US in his early 20's, Joseph would graduate from the Wentworth Institute of Technology and join the US Army during the Korean war where he served in Germany and Eastern Europe for several years. Joseph was proud of his service to his country and was always grateful for the experiences he had while travelling throughout Europe. Back home, he worked as a construction cost estimator for many years until his retirement in his 50's.

Joseph will be remembered by those closest to him for his phenomenal voice and for his love of song and dance, as well as his creative sense of humor. He would undoubtedly be singing at his own services at St. Joseph's Cathedral, which is where he served in the choir for many years, if he could be. Throughout his life Joseph was always devoted to the Church, as he often found comfort and guidance through his faith. Joseph also loved to travel, especially to European countries that he knew during his time in the Army, and was a lifelong fan of hockey and the Montreal Canadiens. Memories of him skating with his children in his backyard rink will not be soon forgotten.

Joseph is survived by his four children, Claude, Craig, Celeste and Carl; six grandchildren, Matt, Lauren, Christina, Chase, Tanner and Eric; two great grandchildren, Makayla and Julianna.

ARRANGEMENTS: Calling hours for Joseph will be held on Saturday, December 5 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH, with a Funeral Mass will take place at 12:00 PM at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 145 Lowell Street, Manchester. Joseph will be laid to rest on Monday, December 7 at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen at 10:00 AM alongside his wife, Helen. To view Joseph's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.




Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
