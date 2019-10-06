|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph D. Bontatibus, 76, of Manchester, died October 2, 2019, at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
He was born in New Haven, Conn., on May 9, 1943, to Frank and Antoinette (Fappiano) Bontatibus. During the early 1960s he served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee.
Joseph worked as a branch manager for Yellow Freight Systems and also worked for Old Dominion Freight Lines. He served as chairman of the board of directors for the NH Motor Transport Association and on the Governor's Executive Council for Transportation.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the League of 1,000 Men of the Precious Blood, both in Manchester. He was an avid hunter and history buff and enjoyed reading.
Joseph was a very giving and generous person whose family always came first. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and "Umpy."
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph F. Bontatibus in 1990.
The family includes his wife of 46 years, Marie (Del Vecchio) (Platt) Bontatibus of Manchester; five children, Jacqueline B. Doane and her husband, William, of Essex, Conn., Dana A. Bontatibus and his wife, Kate, of Topsham, Maine, Michael J. Bontatibus and his wife, Heidi, of Zelienople, Pa., Marissa B. Dimick and her husband, Michael, of Manchester and Stephen D. Bontatibus and his wife, Kelly, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren who include Adeline and Anneliese Bontatibus and Memphis and Maverick Dimick; two siblings, Rita Rapuano of Wallingford, Conn., and John Bontatibus of New Haven, Conn.; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Private burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT.
Memorial donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 72 River Park St., #202, Needham, MA 02494.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|