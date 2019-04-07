Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Donald Poirier. View Sign

Joseph (Joe) Donald Poirier, 56, born Nov. 24, 1962, in Manchester, NH, passed away March 18, 2019, in North Richland Hills, Texas.



He served in the Army from 1983 until 1989. Joe worked at Nokia in Irving, Texas, over 23 years.



Joe was a very loving and devoted father to his only son, the late Bradley Poirier.



Joe leaves behind his father, Joseph Donald Pierre Poirier and stepmother Mildred Poirier of Manchester; his brother Ronald Collins and his sisters Bonnie Poirier Pettigrew of Manchester and Kristin Poirier Gardner of Sutton.



There will always be a special place in our hearts for the love he shared with Alicia, the mother of their beautiful son, Brad, for that he will be eternally grateful.



He is survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nephews, a niece and cherished friends in N.H., Texas and Colorado.



He is also predeceased by his mother, Barbara H. Collins Smalley and his brother Marvin Smalley.



Joe was a computer genius and had a passion for physics and computers, flying his plane, playing hockey with his friends, cycling and jiu-jitsu.



He will be deeply missed by all. Rest in peace Joe and Brad. We love you forever.





