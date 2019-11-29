Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph E. Cassidy died on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston MA.



He was born on December 8, 1951 the youngest son of the late John D. and Dorothy (McCarthy) Cassidy. Joseph grew up in Concord and played youth sports. He was a graduate of Bishop Brady High School class of 1970. He was an outstanding basketball and tennis player for Brady.



He worked for the NH State Liquor Commission for many years until his retirement.



He is survived by his 3 brothers and their respective spouses: John and Donna Cassidy, Thomas and Susan Cassidy and James and Faye Cassidy. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Leigh D. Cassidy and Jodi L. Foster of Portsmouth, Sara E. Amory of Winchester, MA, Elizabeth J. Cassidy of Washington, DC and David C. Afflick and Daniel C. Afflick of Concord, NH, and many cousins.



Joseph was a fixture at all of the Bishop Brady basketball games.



Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, from 2-4 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 2, at 11 AM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please perform an act of kindness in memory of Joe to someone in need.

