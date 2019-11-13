Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph E. DeMello. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish Chestnut St. Tilton , NH Send Flowers Obituary

NORTHFIELD - Joseph E. DeMello, 84, of Northfield, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Golden View Health Care Center, Meredith, after a brief period of failing health.



Born in West Chester, Pa., he was adopted by Ernest and Virginia DeMello of Brooklyn, N.Y. He went on to study at several colleges including Brooklyn College, Hunter College and upon moving, Northeastern University. He moved to Northfield from Brooklyn living here for 60 years. Joe worked as a chemist at R.T. Vanderbilt in Norwalk, Conn., and International Packing Corp. in Bristol before retiring in 2003. His accomplishments included being an Eagle Scout, getting the Order of the Arrow award and singing in the city choir of New York City. He also wrote a chapter for the R.T. Vanderbilt handbook and was a chairman of the Boston Rubber Group. He was an avid and vocal supporter of community activities in Northfield. During his lifetime, he loved singing in St. Mary's choir.



He was predeceased by a son, Mark J. DeMello in 2005; and his brother, Ernest DeMello. Family members include his wife, Dolores A. "Dee' (Constantine) DeMello of Northfield; two daughters, Susan Oehlschlaeger-Hildreth of Gilford, and Lauren R. Hull of Auburn; a grandson, Aaron Oehlschlaeger of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his sister-in-law, Maryanne DeMello of Brooklyn, N.Y.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish, Chestnut Street, Tilton. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish. William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is in charge of arrangements. For more information, visit

