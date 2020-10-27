Joseph E. McKeever, Jr., 77, went home to his Savior on October 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born in Cambridge, MA, on June 2, 1943, to Margaret (Sheedy) and Joseph E. McKeever, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lorraine (Chaisson) McKeever, son Joseph E. McKeever, IV and his wife Cherie, daughter Shannon (McKeever) Szumierz and husband Daniel, daughter Bridget (McKeever) Chiuchiolo and husband Paul, 9 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, a sister Eugenia (McKeever) Bailey and family.
Joe was a 1961 graduate of Franklin High School Franklin, NH and a 1965 graduate of New England College, Henniker, NH, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a proud member of Sigma Phi Delta fraternity. In addition, Joe graduated from Combat Engineering School Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, in 1967 and served six years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He began his career with the N.H. Dept. of Public Works & Highways and after a few years moved to the private sector. For the last twenty-five years of his career, he was involved in the Project Development of Complex Civil Infrastructure projects throughout the U.S. and Ireland.
Joe enjoyed dual US/Ireland Citizenship. His Irish cousins were near and dear to his heart, and he treasured the many times spent with them. Joe especially enjoyed spending April at Long Boat Key, Fl, with children and grandchildren for the past 34 years.
According to Joe's wishes, private burial is planned.
