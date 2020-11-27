Joseph E. Morin, 73, of Pembroke, NH, died November 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Concord, NH on October 4, 1947, he was the son of Arthur and Helen (Kelley) Morin. Joseph was raised in Concord and resided in Pembroke for more than thirty years.
He graduated from Concord High School.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Navy.
Until his retirement in 2002, Joseph was a mail clerk with the United States Post Office for thirty-one years.
An avid outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting and traveling. Joe was a member of the Deerhead Sportsman's Club for 40 years. He selflessly devoted his time as President for many years. He was proud to be the backbone of the Deerhead. He was an avid New England sports fan. His family was the center of his life. As a husband and father, he was a rock, always decisive, loving, and compassionate, with a heart that knew no boundaries. Joseph was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.
Family members include his beloved wife of twenty-seven years, Laurie (Leonard) Morin; two sons, Timothy Morin of Manchester and Jason Morin of Chichester; a daughter, Haley Clow and her husband, Paul, of Loudon; two step-daughters, Erin Kelble of Pembroke and Lynn Johnson of Manchester; six grandchildren, Kayla, Monica, Sara, Silas, McKayla, and Jamie; a great-grandson, Emerson; a sister, Carole Winnen of FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
