1/1
Joseph E. Morin
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Joseph E. Morin, 73, of Pembroke, NH, died November 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Concord, NH on October 4, 1947, he was the son of Arthur and Helen (Kelley) Morin. Joseph was raised in Concord and resided in Pembroke for more than thirty years.

He graduated from Concord High School.

During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Navy.

Until his retirement in 2002, Joseph was a mail clerk with the United States Post Office for thirty-one years.

An avid outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting and traveling. Joe was a member of the Deerhead Sportsman's Club for 40 years. He selflessly devoted his time as President for many years. He was proud to be the backbone of the Deerhead. He was an avid New England sports fan. His family was the center of his life. As a husband and father, he was a rock, always decisive, loving, and compassionate, with a heart that knew no boundaries. Joseph was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him, as he left an indelible mark on every single life that he touched.

Family members include his beloved wife of twenty-seven years, Laurie (Leonard) Morin; two sons, Timothy Morin of Manchester and Jason Morin of Chichester; a daughter, Haley Clow and her husband, Paul, of Loudon; two step-daughters, Erin Kelble of Pembroke and Lynn Johnson of Manchester; six grandchildren, Kayla, Monica, Sara, Silas, McKayla, and Jamie; a great-grandson, Emerson; a sister, Carole Winnen of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Services: A walk-through wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

Burial with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 26, 2020
Mr.Morin, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I've know him, and his sister Carole, since I was five years old. R.I.P. Joe.
Theresa (Maheu) Dyke
Friend
November 25, 2020
We will miss you Joe. You were an amazing friend and fantastic husband and Dad. You will always be in our thoughts and hearts. God Bless ❤
Donna Laliberte
Friend
