Service Information Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel 44 Maple Ave Keene , NH 03431 (603)-357-2980 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel 44 Maple Ave Keene , NH 03431 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Bernards Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit 185 Main St. Keene , NH Obituary

SWANZEY - Joseph E. "Joe" Sullivan III, 68, of Swanzey, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Nov. 12, 2019.



Born in Lowell, Mass., on March 7, 1951, he was the son of the late Genevieve (Bancroft) Sullivan and Joseph E. Sullivan Jr.



He graduated from Immaculate Conception Grammar School, Lowell, Mass., Xavier High School, Concord, Mass., and attended St. Anselm College.



After working in the family business, Sullivan Brothers Printers, one of the country's largest sports printing firms, he began a lengthy career in the parimutuel racing industry at Rockingham Park in Salem and later went on to manage Foxboro Raceway. In addition, he was the longtime owner and operator of Hinsdale Greyhound Park. However, he found his true calling in recent years through his work as a direct support provider with Chesco, Inc., which provides services to those with disabilities. He cared deeply about every one of his clients and had recently been nominated for direct support person of the year for the Monadnock Region.



Never without a good cigar in hand, he was a gracious host, a history buff, and a keen observer of sports and politics who will be missed by many.



Family members include his wife of nearly 45 years, Virginia (Gaffey) Sullivan; his two daughters, Meghan (Patrick Belica) of Washington, D.C., and Briana (Alex Radetsky) of New York, N.Y.; three grandchildren whom he adored, Harold Belica, Mabel Radetsky and Margaret Belica; two sisters, Mary Anna Sullivan (Joel Epstein) of Lowell, Mass., and Ellen Sullivan (Jim McClutchy) of Plum Island, Mass.; two nieces, Alix Epstein (Carter) and Kate Epstein (Sarah Raab); and one nephew, Mike Epstein (Elizabeth Pisarik).



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.



A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. from St. Bernard's Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will take place later.



Memorial donations may be made to Chesco, Inc., P.O. Box 561, Keene, N.H. 03431.



Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



