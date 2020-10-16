1/1
Joseph E. Tonery
1960 - 2020
Joseph E. Tonery, 60, of Manchester, NH, died October 14, 2020, of complications from lung cancer.

Born in Manchester on April 11, 1960, he was the son of Joseph E. Tonery and Irene (Morrissette) Tonery.

Joe graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in 1979.

He was employedat Catholic Medical Center for thirty years.

Joe will be remembered for his generous spirit, good humor, kind gentlemanly ways, and for never forgetting a birthday or anniversary.He was a loving and devoted son, and worked alongside his father at his family's store for many years. Joe had an equally close and loving relationship with his own son. Joe had a circle of friends from high school and CMC who were like family to him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lynn Waller Tonery.

Family members include his son, Joseph J. Tonery of Manchester; a sister, Lisa Tonery (Russel Jacobson) of Glen Ridge, NJ; a brother, David Tonery (Kathleen) of Pittsburgh, PA; his mother-in-law, Irene Waller; nieces, nephews, cousins, and an aunt.

Services:A walkthrough wake with social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the familyis Monday, October 19, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral is Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial at 10 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Elm Street, Manchester, NH.The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

For more information visit:www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Rest in peace Joe, your family is in our thoughts and prayers!
Melissa V
Acquaintance
