JOSEPH EDWARD OUSTECKY, 87, July 4, 1933-July 14th, 2020. Married Winifred Aichroth in 1959 - two children: Kimberly Hope Oustecky Berman and Kevin Edward Oustecky, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren. Moved from NY to Plymouth, NH in 1994. Was active at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, Pemi-Valley Fish & Game Club; the Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, and Meals for Many.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store