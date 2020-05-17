Joseph Francis Schultz IV, 85, of Derry, NH, died Friday May 8, 2020, in Derry Health & Rehabilitation, Derry. He was born in Boston, MA on July 31, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Ida (Neidzwiecki) Schultz.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Schultz; seven children; Brenda McGrane, Joey McGrane, Roxanne Gillard, Patricia Sullivan and her husband Charles, Sherry Frazier and her husband Donnie, Tammy Fawcett and her husband Paul and Jody Bresslin; eight grandchildren and two great grandchild.
Following Cremation there will be no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.