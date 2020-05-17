Joseph F. Schultz
1934 - 2020
Joseph Francis Schultz IV, 85, of Derry, NH, died Friday May 8, 2020, in Derry Health & Rehabilitation, Derry. He was born in Boston, MA on July 31, 1934, a son of the late Joseph and Ida (Neidzwiecki) Schultz.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Schultz; seven children; Brenda McGrane, Joey McGrane, Roxanne Gillard, Patricia Sullivan and her husband Charles, Sherry Frazier and her husband Donnie, Tammy Fawcett and her husband Paul and Jody Bresslin; eight grandchildren and two great grandchild.

Following Cremation there will be no services at this time. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
May 15, 2020
My dad resting in peace my Cowboy, although I am filled with sadness and will miss you with all my heart, I am glad your heart and soul are back with Pat, your loving wife. Our family is blessed to have you as "OUR DAD", your laughter and presence will be cherish forever..Love You DAD.....Your Number # 1 - Brenda
Brenda McGrane
Daughter
