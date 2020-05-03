Joseph Francis Hennigan, 92, formerly of Londonderry, NH passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at High Pointe House Haverhill, MA with his son by his side. He was blessed to have the constant support of his children during these trying times.
Born August 29, 1927 in Somerville, MA. He was one of 10 children and the son of William and Mary (Devlin) Hennigan. Joseph was raised and educated in Somerville, MA and was a graduate of Newman Prep, attended Boston College and Northeastern University.
Joe served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was proud to serve his country. He was part of the Greatest Generation, surviving the great depression and WWII. Upon returning home from his service he resumed work for the MBTA for 32 years, retiring as Manager of Purchasing Analysis & Specifications at the age of 48. He came out of retirement, to be a consultant for J. David White Associates and Eastern Transit Products until retiring once again in 1989 at the age of 62.
Joseph was a longtime communicant of St. Mark the Evangelist Church of Londonderry. A member of the "Men of St. Joseph". He loved his church family and enjoyed sharing coffee and donuts after Mass. You could find him on Friday mornings in the corner booth at the Northside Restaurant having breakfast with his friends the "ROMEOs", as family and friends were his lifeblood.
He had moved around over the years, then settled as a long-time resident of Harvest Village in Londonderry, NH, and was an active member and former president of the community. Joe participated in activities, and liked calling bingo, performed gardening, attended potlucks/parties and he could be seen delivering his newsletter "Up and Down Rainbow Drive" with a big smile on his face.
He was a news junkie always up for sharing an opinion or two, loved country music and could be identified by the name "Joe Cool". Joe enjoyed writing, mastered old school English and was most proud of his autobiography, poetry and his history books for the American Legion Post 26, White River Junction VT, for which he won awards and served as a Post 26 Commander for one year.
He enjoyed bowling in his younger years with his father and brother Paul and in later years participating in his Senior Golf League. Joe would say, "If I hold to any fundamental truth, it is to live simply and to love and be loyal to family, friends, job and country. God will take care of everything else."
He is survived by; his son, William J. Hennigan of Woburn, MA; daughters, Colleen P. Pierce, her husband James, of Derry, NH; Deirdre J. Doherty, her husband John, of Plaistow, NH; grandchildren, Sean, Colleen, Riley and Delaney Hennigan, Hannah and Mackenzie Pierce, Sarah and Leah Doherty; great grandchildren, Nico and Kylee Fonseca, Jasper Doherty Tremblay; sisters, Barbara Meehan, Joanne Dussault & husband Mel, Ann Fearing & husband Bob; brother-in-law Ed Burke, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Latsko) Hennigan in 2011, his first wife, Carol (Ftizgerald) Hennigan, his grandson Jonathan Joseph Doherty, stepson Richard Matz, brothers, William & Paul Hennigan, sisters, Rosemary Evans & husband Robert, Patricia Carley & husband Emerson, Virginia Burke, Dorothy Rossetti & husband Buddy, brother-in-law Mickey Meehan, best friend Charlie Alabiso & wife Mary, close companion Genevieve Velt in his twilight years.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, MA/NH Chapter 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or charity of one's choice. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. He will be missed, but never forgotten. The "footprints" we leave behind... his legacy will be forever imprinted in our hearts.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.