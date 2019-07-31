GOFFSTOWN - Joseph G. Areyzaga, 52, of Goffstown, died tragically on July 27, 2019, in Elliot Hospital, Manchester.
Born on Aug. 11, 1966, in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Frederick Areyzaga and Mary Eatherton.
Joe worked 20 years as grounds supervisor for Aramark.
He was a ham radio enthusiast, avid boater, the ultimate helper, and a true Renaissance man. Joe was a family man who enjoyed spending time with loved ones with a plate full of steak tips and a cold one. He was revered by all for his selflessness and willingness to help anyone in need.
Family members include his loving wife, Elizabeth Areyzaga, 49; his sons, Tyler and Andrew Fournier, and Joseph McHatton; his daughters, Michelle Areyzaga, Courtney and Stephanie Fournier; many siblings; and aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 1, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Road, Goffstown.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. from St. Lawrence Church, 1 E. Union St., Goffstown. After the funeral, a private celebration of life BBQ will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Interstate Repeater Society.
For more information or to sign an online guestbook, please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 31, 2019