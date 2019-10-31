LAS VEGAS - Joseph Gregory Hannigan Jr., 77, of Las Vegas, Nev., died Monday, September 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Boston, Mass., on August 15, 1942, he was the son of Joseph and Sylvia (Lappalainen) Hannigan. Raised in Quincy, Mass., he lived in Weymouth, Milton, and Belmont.
From a young age Greg was involved in the floral industry. He owned two flower shops in Massachusetts, and before retiring he worked as the head horticulturist at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
Greg was predeceased by his parents and a son.
Family members include his wife, Frances (Capozzi) Hannigan of Las Vegas; his daughter, Donna and her husband Jean Laferriere of Pembroke, N.H.; his son, Joseph G. Hannigan III and fiancee Trisha Wright of Dorchester, N.H.; a grandson, Patrick Hannigan of Somersworth, N.H.; and cousins.
.
SERVICES: A gathering in remembrance of Greg's life will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., Milton, Mass.
For online guestbook, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 31, 2019