Joseph "Joe" Henry Watton, 93, of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Lawrence, MA died September 29th, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Lawrence, MA on May 21, 1927, the son of the late Joseph Sr and Ellen (Weber) Watton. Joe joined the Army immediately after his high school graduation in 1945. His mathematical skills lead to his placement in the finance office where he prepared payrolls.
He then worked for Roussell's where he met his wife of 72 years. He later worked 29 years for Western Electric. He retired from there in 1982.
When Joe wasn't "puttering" in his workshop, he might be found in his vegetable garden, fishing, hunting, tying flies or making fishing rods. He also participated in round dancing, square dancing, bowling leagues and bridge groups. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion post 15 and the Lawrence Rod and Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife Elaine (Bernard) of Hooksett; son, Richard W. Watton and wife Debbie of Sandown, NH; two daughters, Diane Schutz and husband Kenneth of Fairfax, VA, Donna Ohanian of Meredith, NH; 8 grandchildren, Kerry Cross and husband Brian of Griffin, GA, Michael Schutz and wife Erica of Fairfax, VA, Heather Galladora and husband Tony of Damascus, MD, Kristin Ohanian of Bridgewater, NH, Kelly Watton of Sandown, NH, Eric Ohanian and wife Jessica of Canton, MA, Evan Ohanian and fiancee Vanessa Jacques of Hudson, NH, and Kyle Watton of Woodsville, NH; 7 great-grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin Cross, Charles and Alexander Schutz, and Adeline, Lillian and Violet Galladora. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.
