Joseph H. Watton
1927 - 2020
Joseph "Joe" Henry Watton, 93, of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Lawrence, MA died September 29th, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Lawrence, MA on May 21, 1927, the son of the late Joseph Sr and Ellen (Weber) Watton. Joe joined the Army immediately after his high school graduation in 1945. His mathematical skills lead to his placement in the finance office where he prepared payrolls.

He then worked for Roussell's where he met his wife of 72 years. He later worked 29 years for Western Electric. He retired from there in 1982.

When Joe wasn't "puttering" in his workshop, he might be found in his vegetable garden, fishing, hunting, tying flies or making fishing rods. He also participated in round dancing, square dancing, bowling leagues and bridge groups. He had also been a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion post 15 and the Lawrence Rod and Gun Club.

He is survived by his wife Elaine (Bernard) of Hooksett; son, Richard W. Watton and wife Debbie of Sandown, NH; two daughters, Diane Schutz and husband Kenneth of Fairfax, VA, Donna Ohanian of Meredith, NH; 8 grandchildren, Kerry Cross and husband Brian of Griffin, GA, Michael Schutz and wife Erica of Fairfax, VA, Heather Galladora and husband Tony of Damascus, MD, Kristin Ohanian of Bridgewater, NH, Kelly Watton of Sandown, NH, Eric Ohanian and wife Jessica of Canton, MA, Evan Ohanian and fiancee Vanessa Jacques of Hudson, NH, and Kyle Watton of Woodsville, NH; 7 great-grandchildren, Samuel and Benjamin Cross, Charles and Alexander Schutz, and Adeline, Lillian and Violet Galladora. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth.

Funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Telecom Pioneers, Care of Teresa Gagnon, 694 Hilldale Ave, Haverhill, MA 01832. Please list Chapter 131 on memo line of donation checks.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
October 4, 2020
Sad to read of Mr. Watton's passing in the Tribune this morning. My sympathies to Mrs. Watton, Diane, Donna, Dick and their families. The Wattons were wonderful neighbors during our time in Lawrence and I have great memories of fun times spent with them, especially Dick, my first friend and school classmate for 12 years. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Brian McNally
Brian McNally
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
My deepest condolences. I will always treasure our times together at the lake with Mr. Watton taking us water skiing and fishing.
Norma Bursaw
Family Friend
