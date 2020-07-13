1/1
Joseph J. Gallagher
1951 - 2020
Joseph J. Gallagher, 69, of Laconia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, after an 18 year battle with cancer.



He was born on January 22, 1951 to Joseph R. Gallagher and Janet (Van de Catsye) Gallagher and grew up on the west side of Manchester, graduating from West High School in 1970. He married his school-girl sweetheart, Nancy Young and they shared 48 years of marriage.



"Joey" worked at Clark's Hardware where he enhanced his love of "fixing things". He then began a career in the cable TV business and retired from Comcast in 2013.



Many of his favorite memories were made in Colebrook, NH, fishing in the Mohawk River. He was happy just being in the mountains and lakes of northern NH.



Joseph is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughter Jennifer of Reston VA, and his son, James and his wife, Kerry of Haverhill, MA. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Gallagher, brother James and his wife JoAnn of Merrimack, brother Timothy and wife Denise of Bow. He also had 5 grandchildren, Geordi, Reagan, Ethan, Shannon and Morgan. Also several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Joe had many friends and enjoyed meeting with his breakfast buddies every Friday at the Lakeside restaurant in Laconia.



A private service was held in Manchester on July 8. Donations may be made in his name to the P.A.N. Foundation at Patient Access Network, Prostate cancer travel grant, P.O. Box 76408, Baltimore MD, 21275-6408, or online at www.panfoundation.org.

Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 10, 2020
Hi Nancy I just found out about Joey so sorry to hear this Joey was a great guy I have a lot of great memories working with Joey starting at United Cable and the fun at your Halloween parties even though we have not seen each other in a long time I will miss knowing that he is no longer here with us my prayers and thoughts go out to you and your family . Tom Mac and Denise
Tom McCullough
Friend
