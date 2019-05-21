Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Galletta. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Calling hours 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

, 77, of Wilton, passed on May 19, 2019, in Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Nashua, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Belmont, Mass., on Jan. 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Krill) Galletta.



He graduated from Belmont High School, Class of 1959, and Bentley College, Class of 1961.



Joe married the love of his life, Joyce Frissore, and moved to Wilton from Watertown, Mass., in 1965, pursuing an accounting career with Hitchiner Manufacturing. Soon after, he started with NCR Corp. where he worked for more than 35 years before retiring as Boston regional manager. After retiring, they enjoyed spending winters at their second home in Largo, Fla.



Joe was a past president of the Wilton Lions Club. In addition, he was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling, but his true passion was his grandchildren.



Family members include Joyce, his wife of 54 years; five children, 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter: Dorene Galletta of Hampton, Joseph C. and Jennifer Galletta of Durham, Maine, and their children Kara, Lindsey and Ryanne, Diane and Kurt Soucy of Milford, and their children Nathan, Camden and Hazen, Debra and Noel Schilling of Morrill, Kan., and their children Nicole, Emma and Cray, and their grandchild Sutton; and Richard and Laurie Galletta of Goffstown, and their children Katie and Elizabeth; his brother and sister-in-law James and Carole Galletta of Woburn, Mass.; a sister and brother-in-law Alice and Ron Papia of Las Vegas, Nev.; and nieces, nephews and beloved in-laws.



Joe was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Adams and Evelyn King.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, May 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, May 24, from 8 to 9 a.m. in



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wilton.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

