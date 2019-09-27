BEDFORD - Joseph J. Wysocki, 90, died Sept. 25, 2019, in Carlyle Place after a brief illness.
Born in Meriden, Conn., on Sept. 12, 1929, he was the son of John and Helena (Pochron) Wysocki. He lived the past 20 years in Londonderry.
He served in the U. S. Army.
Joe lived in Meriden and Wallingford, Conn., before retiring as an electrician from Pratt & Whitney in 1991.
He was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Cathedral and a member of the Londonderry Senior Center.
Joe was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Rita (Bourque) Wysocki, on April 10, 2005.
Family members include his niece, Diane Bourque of Litchfield; his brother-in-law, Normand Bourque and his wife, Ann of Manchester; his sisters-in- law, Doris Beaudoin and Germaine Bourque; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Alexander Wysocki, Frank Wysocki and Edward Wysocki; and two sisters, Genevieve O'Connell and Stacia Carta.
.
SERVICES: A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. from Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester. Committal services will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care Carlyle Place provided for Joseph.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral, 166 Pearl St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or the .
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 27, 2019