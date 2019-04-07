Joseph (Joe) James Hunt, age 25, was tragically killed in an hit and run act in Moss Landing, California on March 24, 2019. Joe, the only child of Bob and Sue Hunt, grew up Sandown, NH. Joe is remembered fondly for his loving, giving, compassionate personality. During his short life, Joe touched the lives of many people, he always strove to be a unique person and encouraged his friends to be the same. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 12:00 at the Sandown Town Hall; More information at https://www.facebook.com/events/340398973271664/
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019