Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Obituary

Joseph W. "Joe" Janowiec, 79, resident of Milford, NH died on March 5, 2020 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Nashua, NH surrounded by his family.



He was born in Ludlow, MA on November 18, 1940, a son of Walter Janowiec and Helen (Bednarzyk) Janowiec Santinelli. He spent his early years in Ludlow, MA and later moved to Milford, NH where he was raised and educated. Joe graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1958.



He began his long career as a mechanic and truck driver for Ryder Concrete. Joe later went to work for Granite State Concrete and for 25 years, he worked as the dispatcher and scale master having recently retired in October 2019. He was such a hard-working man and could never just work a 40 hour week.



Joe loved antique cars and in his younger years he spent time restoring them. He was a proud owner of a 1934 Ford pickup. He loved gardening, enjoyed model railroads, attending car shows and train shows. In addition, he was an avid outdoorsman and liked going snowmobiling, ice fishing, boating, Harley Davidson motorcycles and time spent at his camp on Lake Winnisquam.



Family members include his wife of 51 years, Charlotte R. (Douglas) Janowiec of Milford; five children, Joseph M. Janowiec and his wife, Patricia of Maryland, Michelle Einnsman of Florida, Roger C. Owen of Florida, Jason Janowiec and his wife, Kori of Lyndeborough, NH, Holly C. Van Blarigan and her husband, James of Milford; eight grandchildren including Sebastian, Kaylie and Cora, a brother and sister-in-law Paul and Penny Santinelli of Florida; and an aunt, Sister Mary Romuald of CT.



Visiting hours are on Tuesday, March 10th from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Funeral Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Milford Historical Society, P.O. Box 609 Milford, NH 03055.



Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to

