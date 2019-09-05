WELLESLEY, Mass. - Joseph J. Kelley Jr., of Wellesley, formerly of Arlington, died Sept. 1, 2019.
In 1957, he graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge. In 1963, he graduated from the College of the Holy Cross. In addition, he completed the Executive Program in Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1984.
After Holy Cross, Joe had a lengthy and distinguished career working for New England Telephone, consulting, and teaching at Babson College.
Above all his many successes, his proudest accomplishment was his family. Married for 49 years, Joe's world revolved around his wife Diane, four beloved daughters, and many grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Stratford) Kelley.
Family members include his daughters, Lisa Tyburski and her husband Edward of Carlsbad, Calif., Kathleen J. Lyons and her husband Daniel of Newbury, Kristen M. Heald and her husband Jonathan of Bedford, N.H., and Jennifer J. McGonagle and her husband Dr. Matthew McGonagle of Wellesley; his brother, Bob Kelley and his wife Flo of Needham; and his 13 grandchildren, Kelley, Mary, Jimmy, Daniel, Joe, Shannon, Erin, Bobby, Luke, Norah, Audrey, Grace and Brian.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Route 16, Wellesley.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. from St. Paul Church, Wellesley. Burial will be immediately after the funeral in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.
In lieu of gifts, memorial donations may be made to the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc., glenner.org/donate/.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019