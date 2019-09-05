Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





In 1957, he graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge. In 1963, he graduated from the College of the Holy Cross. In addition, he completed the Executive Program in Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1984.



After Holy Cross, Joe had a lengthy and distinguished career working for New England Telephone, consulting, and teaching at Babson College.



Above all his many successes, his proudest accomplishment was his family. Married for 49 years, Joe's world revolved around his wife Diane, four beloved daughters, and many grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Stratford) Kelley.



Family members include his daughters, Lisa Tyburski and her husband Edward of Carlsbad, Calif., Kathleen J. Lyons and her husband Daniel of Newbury, Kristen M. Heald and her husband Jonathan of Bedford, N.H., and Jennifer J. McGonagle and her husband Dr. Matthew McGonagle of Wellesley; his brother, Bob Kelley and his wife Flo of Needham; and his 13 grandchildren, Kelley, Mary, Jimmy, Daniel, Joe, Shannon, Erin, Bobby, Luke, Norah, Audrey, Grace and Brian.



.



SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Route 16, Wellesley.



A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. from St. Paul Church, Wellesley. Burial will be immediately after the funeral in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.



In lieu of gifts, memorial donations may be made to the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc.,

WELLESLEY, Mass. - Joseph J. Kelley Jr., of Wellesley, formerly of Arlington, died Sept. 1, 2019.In 1957, he graduated from Matignon High School in Cambridge. In 1963, he graduated from the College of the Holy Cross. In addition, he completed the Executive Program in Management Development at Harvard Business School in 1984.After Holy Cross, Joe had a lengthy and distinguished career working for New England Telephone, consulting, and teaching at Babson College.Above all his many successes, his proudest accomplishment was his family. Married for 49 years, Joe's world revolved around his wife Diane, four beloved daughters, and many grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Stratford) Kelley.Family members include his daughters, Lisa Tyburski and her husband Edward of Carlsbad, Calif., Kathleen J. Lyons and her husband Daniel of Newbury, Kristen M. Heald and her husband Jonathan of Bedford, N.H., and Jennifer J. McGonagle and her husband Dr. Matthew McGonagle of Wellesley; his brother, Bob Kelley and his wife Flo of Needham; and his 13 grandchildren, Kelley, Mary, Jimmy, Daniel, Joe, Shannon, Erin, Bobby, Luke, Norah, Audrey, Grace and Brian.SERVICES: Visiting hours are Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., Route 16, Wellesley.A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. from St. Paul Church, Wellesley. Burial will be immediately after the funeral in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington.In lieu of gifts, memorial donations may be made to the George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers, Inc., glenner.org/donate/ Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close